FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Platinum Ring of Aiming

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Iolite
2
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
2
Item Icon
Platinum Ingot
2
Item Icon
Allagan Catalyst
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

