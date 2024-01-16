Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Plate Mail Materials

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

All the materials necessary to forge a suit of titanium plate mail. (Crystals not included.)

Attributes

Crafting

