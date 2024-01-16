Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Plasma Lamp

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A stylish floor lamp crafted from a rare Levin orb. ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Levin Orb
2
Item Icon
Vanya Silk
2
Item Icon
Darksteel Ingot
2
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria II
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
10
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

Related Posts

Halo TV Series Debuts on Paramount in March
Andrea Shearon
Anthem Interceptor Class Guide: Abilities, Grenades, Strengths
Dillon Skiffington
Warframe Wisp Guide: How to Unlock, Abilities & Farming Tips
Dillon Skiffington