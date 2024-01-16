Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Plasma Lamp
Furnishing - Item Level 80
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A stylish floor lamp crafted from a rare Levin orb. ※One per estate only.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
80
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Levin Orb
2
Vanya Silk
2
Darksteel Ingot
2
Fieldcraft Demimateria II
2
Crystals
Lightning Crystal
10
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
1250
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
347
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
