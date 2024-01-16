Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Planisphere of Ascension

Item Details

132

140.8

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Best Weapons for Every Job in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
FFXIV Teases Players with New Character Art Ahead of Dawntrail’s Release
Michael Hassall
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi