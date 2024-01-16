Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Plain Pajama Bottoms
Legs - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
16
Magic Defense
9
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Linen Yarn
3
Bayberry Cloth
3
Malake Karpasos
3
Crystals
Wind Cluster
3
Lightning Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
4400
Max Quality
8200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3280
Craftsmanship
3700
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Natural Disasters, World Congress Coming in Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
Dillon Skiffington
Portraits Not Showing in FFXIV Guide - Tips, Fixes, & Solution
Nerium
,
Ian Taylor
Keen-eared Fan Discovers Easter Egg in Common FFXIV Sound
Michael Hassall