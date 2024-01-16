Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Plague Bringer's Coat
Body - Item Level 185
Item Details
221
Magic Defense
126
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
680 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+59
Critical Hit
+77
Intelligence
+68
Determination
+54
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
185
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
