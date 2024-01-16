Games
Pinga
Leatherworker's Primary Tool - Item Level 55
Item Details
29
Physical Damage
27.07
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LTW - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Control
+61
Craftsmanship
+107
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
