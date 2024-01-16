Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Pine Plank

Item Details

HQ

Details

A thin evenly cut plank of pine lumber.

Attributes

Related Posts

Epic Games Store Free Games List - Updated for December 2021
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Skybuilders’ Tools Guide - Final Relic Macro, Gathering Rotation
Shikhu
Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium