FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Pike of the Sephirot
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 220
Item Details
74
Physical Damage
71.04
Auto-attack
2.88
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1177 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+81
Vitality
+82
Skill Speed
+87
Critical Hit
+61
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
220
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
