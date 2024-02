The billowy plumage of the fledgling Phoenix─a legendary bird that, upon each fiery death, is said to rise from its own ashes in a literal “blaze of glory.” When placed upon the body of one who is incapacitated, it will instantly revive the person. While some cultures insist that the tailfeather's restorative properties trump those of down, these claims have yet to be proven in any sort of scientific capacity. ※Cannot be used during battle.

Available for Purchase with gil No