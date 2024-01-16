Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Phlegethon Card

Item Details

Details

A rare (★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

The FFXIV Healer’s Kiss of Death, and Other Creative Player-Made Twists
Jenny Zheng
FFXIV Reconditioned Relic Weapon Guide: Crystal Sand Exchange & Farming
Mike Williams
FFXIV Endwalker Trial Guide: The Dark Inside
Mike Williams