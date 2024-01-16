Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Phial of Thermal Fluid
Miscellany - Item Level 215
Item Details
Details
This liquid can be applied, to great effect, as insulation.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
6 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV: Hrothgar Players Are Unhappy With Hairstyles Hiding Their Ears
Mike Williams
FFXIV Zodiac Braves Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get & All Items
Mike Williams
No Man's Sky Companions Customization Guide - What Each Accessory Does
Dillon Skiffington