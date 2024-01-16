Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Perfect Cloth
Cloth - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A better balance of warp and weft has not been seen for centuries.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
6 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
90
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Pumice
2
Linen Yarn
2
Stained Cloth
2
Effervescent Water
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
1
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
