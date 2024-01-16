Destiny 2
Item Database


Perfect Cloth

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A better balance of warp and weft has not been seen for centuries.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials

Pumice
2

Linen Yarn
2

Stained Cloth
2

Effervescent Water
2
Crystals

Wind Cluster
1

Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

