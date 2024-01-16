Games
Peat Moss
Reagent - Item Level 145
Item Details
Details
Soil created by thousands of years of decaying flora gathering on the bottom of marshes.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
