Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Paw of the Crimson Cat
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 30
Item Details
36
Physical Damage
41.28
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 30
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+6
Vitality
+7
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 20
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
The 9 Best Games Like Stardew Valley, for Farming Sim or Romance Fans
Andrea Shearon
,
Dillon Skiffington
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Class Guide - Each Class, Explained
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Alliance Raid Guide: Myths of the Realm - Euphrosyne (Patch 6.3)
Mike Williams