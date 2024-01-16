Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Panthean Skirt of Healing
Legs - Item Level 590
Item Details
718
Magic Defense
410
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1625 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+270
Piety
+175
Vitality
+252
Critical Hit
+250
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
590
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
