FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Panthean Circlet of Fending
Head - Item Level 590
Item Details
765
Magic Defense
765
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
975 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+170
Vitality
+176
Critical Hit
+111
Determination
+158
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
590
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
