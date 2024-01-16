Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Palladium Circlet of Scouting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

176

176

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Triphane
2
Item Icon
Gazelle Horn
2
Item Icon
Palladium Ingot
2
Item Icon
Everbright Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Grade 2 Reisui of Dexterity
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

