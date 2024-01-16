Games
Palaka Bracelet of Healing
Bracelets - Item Level 536
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 85
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
554 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+104
Piety
+71
Vitality
+98
Spell Speed
+101
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 75
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
536
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
