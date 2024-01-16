Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Paladin's Sophic Arms (IL 255)

Item Details

Details

A set of arms containing a Sophic Blade and Sophic Shield. Required level: 60. IL: 255.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Patch 6.08 Notes Summary and Breakdown, Lots of Job Changes
Michael Higham
FFXIV Patch 6.3 Live Letter Summary, Release Date, Everything We Learned
Michael Higham
How to Get the Arion Mount in FFXIV
Michael Hassall