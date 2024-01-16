Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Paladin's Hades Arms (IL 465)

Item Details

Details

A set of arms containing Misos and Eulabeia. Required level: 80. IL: 465.

Attributes

Related Posts

Hades (Normal): FF14 The Dying Gasp Trial Guide - Strategy & Tips
Nerium
FFXIV Endsinger EX Guide: How to Exchange Totems and Get the Bluefeather Lynx Mount
Andrea Shearon
Epic Games Store Free Games List - Updated for December 2021
Dillon Skiffington