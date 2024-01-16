Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Paladin's Fae Arms (IL 400)

Item Details

Details

A set of arms containing a fae sword and fae shield. Required level: 73. IL: 400.

Attributes

