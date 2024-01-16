Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Paladin's Ancient Arms (Lv. 41)

Item Details

Details

A set of arms containing an ancient sword and Vigil Canopus shield. Required level: 41. IL: 43.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Live Letter Summary, Patch 6.2 (Part 2) Breakdown
Michael Higham
Hades (Normal): FF14 The Dying Gasp Trial Guide - Strategy & Tips
Nerium
FFXIV's Potions are Just Alcohol and Fruit Juice
Mike Williams