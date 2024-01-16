Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Paladin's Allagan Arms (IL 95)

Item Details

Details

A set of arms containing an Allagan blade and Allagan round shield. Required level: 50. IL: 95.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Zenith Zodiac Relic Weapon Guide: Thavnairian Mists Location
Mike Williams
FFXIV Relic Zodiac Weapon Guide: How to Start Your ARR Quest
Mike Williams
FFXIV Leveling Gear Guide: What to Buy, Vendor Locations, Tomestones of Poetics
Mike Williams,Mills Webster