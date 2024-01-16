Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Paissa Doll

Item Details

Details

A stuffed toy recently adopted for use in Heavensturn festivities.

Attributes

Related Posts

All FFXIV Online Store Mounts
Emily Berry
Drink Tea Emote is in FFXIV Innit — How to Get It, is It Worth the Price?
Michael Higham
FFXIV Faux Hollows Guide: How It Works & How to Unlock Unreal Trials
Andrea Shearon