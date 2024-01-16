Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Painting of the Cabinet of Curiosity

Item Details

Details

A painting of the Cabinet of Curiosity based off notes compiled from your sightseeing log.

Attributes

Related Posts

The Medium Thomas Memory 1 Walkthrough Guide - Angry Tentacle, What is That Thing?
Dillon Skiffington
Xenogears to Xenoblade: A 99 Potions Retrospective
Paul Tamayo
The Heartfelt Story of the Eorzean Aquarium, a Full-Scale FFXIV Fish Exhibit
Jenny Zheng