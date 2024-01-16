Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Painting of Musica Universalis

Item Details

Details

A painting of Musica Universalis based off notes compiled from your sightseeing log.

Attributes

Related Posts

Warframe Tier List: The Best Warframes to Play - March 2023
Nerium,Dillon Skiffington
The Heartfelt Story of the Eorzean Aquarium, a Full-Scale FFXIV Fish Exhibit
Jenny Zheng
Fire Emblem: Three Houses - Gifts & Flowers Guide
Dillon Skiffington