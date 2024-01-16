Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Painting of Mount Biran Mines

Item Details

Details

A painting of Mount Biran Mines based off notes compiled from your sightseeing log.

Attributes

Related Posts

All Hairstyles and How To Unlock them In Final Fantasy XIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Guide to All 12 Routes of Mount Rokkon
Mills Webster
The Heartfelt Story of the Eorzean Aquarium, a Full-Scale FFXIV Fish Exhibit
Jenny Zheng