Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Paglth'an Bottoms of Fending
Legs - Item Level 505
Item Details
775
Magic Defense
775
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1219 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+192
Tenacity
+132
Vitality
+199
Critical Hit
+189
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
505
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Dungeon Tier List — Every Dungeon Ranked (Un)scientifically
Michael Higham
The First Part of FFXIV Patch 5.5, Death Unto Dawn, Is Coming in April
Natalie Flores
One of the Best Antagonists of Final Fantasy XIV Returns in Patch 5.5
Natalie Flores