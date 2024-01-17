Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Padded Leather Duckbills of Gathering

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

21

10

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Leather
1
Item Icon
Leather Duckbills
1
Item Icon
Undyed Cotton Cloth
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Final Fantasy XIV Xtreme Beach Volleyball When
placeholder
Paul Tamayo,Ian Taylor
New Final Fantasy XIV Players Might Be Able to Skip Straight to Dawntrail
Mills Webster
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi