FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Padded Leather Duckbills of Gathering
Feet - Item Level 19
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
21
Magic Defense
10
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 19
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
9 gil
Bonuses
Perception
+14
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 9
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
19
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Leather
1
Leather Duckbills
1
Undyed Cotton Cloth
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
21
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
112
Max Quality
405
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
