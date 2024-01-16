Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Out of the Labyrinth Orchestrion Roll

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Enchanted Platinum Ink
7
Item Icon
Blank Grade 2 Orchestrion Roll
7
Item Icon
Faded Copy of Out of the Labyrinth
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

