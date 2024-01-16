Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Ornate Yamashi Dogi

Item Details

HQ

294

147

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Endwalker Splendorous Tools Steps and Quests
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Teases Players with New Character Art Ahead of Dawntrail’s Release
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Sage Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Cody Perez