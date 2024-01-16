Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Ornate Partition

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An exquisitely crafted partition of traditional Doman design.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Partition Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
1
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

