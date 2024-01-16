Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Ornate Exarchic Coat of Healing
Body - Item Level 510
Item Details
HQ
494
Magic Defense
283
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Mind
+175
Vitality
+164
Critical Hit
+172
Determination
+121
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
