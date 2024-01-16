Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Oracle Leggings

Item Details

14

8

Details

Fits: All ♀

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Online Store Lets You Get Into Spirit of Gaia
Mike Williams
Destiny 2 Wish-Ender Guide: What to Do With the Broken Awoken Talisman
Scott Duwe,Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Vault of Glass Loot Table - All Weapons, Armor, & Mods
Dillon Skiffington