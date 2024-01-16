Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Ophiotauroskin Magitek Index
Arcanist's Grimoire - Item Level 545
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
97
Physical Damage
100.88
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
Classes
ACN SMN - Lv. 88
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+186
Intelligence
+203
Determination
+193
Direct Hit Rate
+135
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 78
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
545
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Blue Zircon
8
Ironwood Lumber
8
Ophiotauros Leather
8
Enchanted Manganese Ink
8
Crystals
Water Crystal
8
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
88
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3300
Max Quality
7000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2535
Craftsmanship
2686
