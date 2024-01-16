Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Ophiotauroskin Magitek Index

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

97

100.88

3.12

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Blue Zircon
8
Item Icon
Ironwood Lumber
8
Item Icon
Ophiotauros Leather
8
Item Icon
Enchanted Manganese Ink
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
8
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

The 10 Rarest Mounts In FFXIV And How To Obtain Them
Mike Williams
How to Get the Pinky Mount in FFXIV
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Phaethon Mount and Burning Horn in FFXIV
Mike Williams