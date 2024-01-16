Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Opened Twinkleboxes

Item Details

Details

The detritus of many happy Starlight Celebration surprises.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Data Center Travel Goes Live, Right Back Down, Then Up Again
Andrea Shearon
How to Get the Gabriel α Mount in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Dawntrail's First Ultimate Raid Revealed During Tokyo Fan Fest
Mills Webster