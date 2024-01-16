Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Opened Twinkleboxes
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
The detritus of many happy Starlight Celebration surprises.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
