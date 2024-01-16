Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Onion Gaskins

Item Details

18

10

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Get the Island Mandragora, Onion Prince, and Eggplant Knight Mounts in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak
FFXIV Poetics to Gil Guide - Earn Money With Tomestones (2024)
Mills Webster
FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide and Tips: Everything You Need to Know
Michael Higham