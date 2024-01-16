Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Omicron Shoes of Fending
Feet - Item Level 380
Item Details
405
Magic Defense
405
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
896 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+85
Vitality
+88
Critical Hit
+83
Determination
+58
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
380
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
