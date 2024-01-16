Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Omicron Eye Mask of Casting
Head - Item Level 380
Item Details
284
Magic Defense
162
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
896 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+79
Spell Speed
+58
Intelligence
+85
Direct Hit Rate
+83
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
380
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
