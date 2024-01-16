Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Omicron Circlet of Scouting
Head - Item Level 380
Item Details
223
Magic Defense
223
Defense
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
896 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+88
Dexterity
+85
Critical Hit
+83
Determination
+58
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
380
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
