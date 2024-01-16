Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

OMG

Item Details

Details

Weird. Technological. Fascinating. Use item to acquire the OMG minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Live Letter Summary and Breakdown — Everything in Patch 6.2
Michael Higham
FFXIV Patch 6.2 Special Site is Live, Reveals Lahabrea as Hot
Michael Higham
The Rising 2022 FFXIV Event Features Emet-Selch Minion OMG
Michael Higham