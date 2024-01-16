Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Omega Trousers of Scouting

Item Details

311

311

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams
FFXIV The Omega Protocol (Ultimate) Raid Guide - Overview, Waymarks
Hope Productions
FFXIV Omega Raids Guide — How to Unlock Them & Where They Begin
Andrea Shearon