[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
Arms
Omega Sword
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 405
Item Details
93
Physical Damage
69.44
Auto-attack
2.24
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1163 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+107
Vitality
+116
Critical Hit
+105
Determination
+74
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
405
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
