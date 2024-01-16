Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Omega-M Attire

Item Details

64

37

Details

Cannot equip with arm, leg, or foot gear.

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Get the Wind-up Arkasodara Minion: FFXIV Tribal Quest Guide
Michael Higham
FFXIV The Omega Protocol (Ultimate) Raid Guide - Overview, Waymarks
Hope Productions
FFXIV Omega Raids Guide — How to Unlock Them & Where They Begin
Andrea Shearon