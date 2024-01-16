Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Offering of Sweets
Other - Item Level 406
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A variety of colorful confections to excite and delight the fae.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Sweets Ingredients
2
Crystals
Water Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
2255
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Sweets Ingredients
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
2255
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
