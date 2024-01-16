Games
Odyssey-type Hull
Airship Hull - Item Level 145
Item Details
Details
The reinforced keel of this unique airship is specially tailored to long voyages.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
19 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
