FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Odin's Mantle
Cloth - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Removed from the back of the elder primal Odin, this heavy mantle is fit for a god.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
27 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
