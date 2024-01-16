Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Odin Miniature
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
An expertly crafted replica of the wandering elder primal Odin. (Miniature Sleipnir included.)
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
How to Get the Arion Mount in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
How FFXIV Data Center Travel Works
Michael Higham
Cloud Data Stress Test: Here’s What We’d do With 50 Million Gil and Unlimited Job Boosts
Michael Hassall