FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Oddly Specific Velvet
Cloth - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
The depth and density of this cloth's plush pile has been measured to 1/1000th of an ilm.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
35 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Ovim Wool
7
Oddly Specific Cotton
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1845
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
