FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Oddly Specific Velvet

The depth and density of this cloth's plush pile has been measured to 1/1000th of an ilm.

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Ovim Wool
7
Item Icon
Oddly Specific Cotton
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

